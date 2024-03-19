Open Menu

Abrar Vows To Continue Efforts For Education Sector’s Improvement

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Dr Malik Abrar Hussain on Tuesday showed the unwavering commitment to continue the efforts for improvement and promotion of private education sector.

In a statement issued here, he said the quality and standard education will be provided to the students through private education sector to make their future bright to contribute the services for the promotion and sustainable economic development of the country.

Abrar urged the academicians those are willing to provide services for the private education sector across the country to get in touch so that the educational future of the country make secured.

On the occasion, he said the process of organizing of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association at the central, provincial, divisional and district levels has been completed.

