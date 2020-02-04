UrduPoint.com
Abrarul Haq Keen To Re-energize PRCS In Cooperation With Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

AbrarulHaq, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that he wanted to re-energize his organization in cooperation with private sector to further improve its service delivery and enhance its access

He said that he would extend the outreach of PRCS to local industry for providing first aid trainings to industrial workers. He emphasized that private sector should come forward and cooperate with PRCS in order to reduce its reliance on foreign funding.

He said that emergency ambulance service would be further improved to cope with emergency situations. He expressed these views after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI signed the MoU from Chamber's side. Khalid Bin Majeed, Secretary General, PRCS gave a detailed briefing to the business community on the ongoing programs and future initiatives of his organization.

AmjadPervaiz, Advisor Partnerships PRCS was also present at the occasion.Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry lauded the important role of PRCS in disaster management, health care, organizational development and other areas.

He said that ICCI has planned to start an ambulance service for its members and desired that PRCS should cooperate in this good cause. He said that ICCI would cooperate with PRCS for providing first aid trainings in local industries.

He assured that ICCI would mobilize its members for blood donations in Blood Donor Centres (BDCs) of PRCS. Both sides held detailed discussions and shared ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.By signing MoU of cooperation, both organizations agreed to become partners in Blood Donor Centres and First Aid Training programs.

PRCS shall hold quarterly blood collection and awareness camps at ICCI and Chamber will mobilize members to donate blood on volunteer basis in BDCs of PRCS. PRCS will provide blood to the needy members of ICCI on priority basis.

ICCI will collect donations from its members for PRCS on annual basis, hold joint camps for blood collection and awareness and hold one-week campaign on World's Blood Donors' Day.Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President ICCI, Umar Farooq, Khalid Chaudhry, Zareef Khan, Abbas Hashmi, Zia Khalid Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.

