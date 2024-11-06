Abro Inspects Disbursement Of Cash Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Zonal Director, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Sukkur, Zulfiqar Ali Abro on Wednesday, visited the different talukas of the Larkana and discussed the existing situation and inspected the disbursement of cash process to the beneficiaries.
Officials of BISP were also present on the occasion.
During the visit, Abro was also briefed about efforts being made to engage area elders and local government representatives to get support. He also listened to the problems and concerns of staff.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that BISP is endeavoring to support the needy and poor by providing them financial assistance. He directed staff to be polite with people and said the facilitation of poor people is the prime responsibility of BISP.
Abro also stressed transparency in disbursement and said that BISP has been launched to reduce poverty, address social inequality, and bring positive change in the lives of poor and deserving segments of society.
