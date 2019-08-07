Abrogating special status of Kashmir illegal: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Government's step to scrap special status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir is illegal and against international laws

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Government's step to scrap special status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir is illegal and against international laws.Addressing a Peace Conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that this controversial Indian step is also against UN Security Council resolutions.

The Governor said that peace cannot be achieved by suppressing people's sentiments using brutal force.He said that he has personally contacted EU leaders and parliamentarian and apprised them about worsening situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and atrocities being committed by Indian occupied forces.