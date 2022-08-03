Abrogation of articles 370, 35-A cannot dent Kashmiris' struggle, says Faqeer Arain

Parliamentary secretary on economic affairs MNA Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain said on Wednesday that abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A by India can neither alter facts nor dent the Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for self determination

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary secretary on economic affairs MNA Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain said on Wednesday that abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A by India can neither alter facts nor dent the Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for self determination.

Talking to APP, he said that three years ago India augmented its military presence to an unprecedented level in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at a time when it was already a highly militarized zone to enforce siege to suppress the protests it was anticipating after its planned illegal abrogation of articles 35-A and 370.

Indian occupation of Kashmir was already in contravention of international laws, Chaudhry Faqeer said and added that the unconstitutional move to give false support to illegal occupation can hardly change the facts that IIOJK was a disputed region and only people of the valley can decide their fate as enshrined in the United Nations resolutions.

He said, Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at all forums in support of the people of Kashmir to end their decades long ordeal scripted by Indian government and being executed by occupation forces.

He criticized the international community over it silence on the plight of Kashmiri people and said it was high time for them to put pressure on India to stop genocide of Kashmiri people meant to bring about a demographic change in the valley.

The atrocities of the Indian forces must be stopped and Kashmiris be allowed to do life as a free citizen, he said.

He said that barbarism of Indian forces and revocation of the special status of Kashmir can hardly dent the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people.