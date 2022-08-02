Abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A disfigured social, economic fiber in IIOJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Renowned defence analyst and educationist Ali Sukhanwar said that the abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35-A by India severely disfigured the entire socioeconomic fiber of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Sukhanwar said that the draconian intervention by the Modi government made Kashmiris the worst victims of Indian atrocities. Citing reports, he said that over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by the Indian forces since 1989, adding that more than 7,200 people had been murdered in the custody of the Indian army.

Further narrating the gory tale of Indian atrocities, he said that nearly 11,000 women had been raped by the Indian soldiers.

Ali said that the brutality of the Indian troops had orphaned more than 110,000 children and rendered about 23,000 women widows. The brutality of the Indian forces was meant to bring about demographic change in IIOJK where situation of law and order was getting worse with the passage of time, he said.