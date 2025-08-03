Open Menu

Abrogation Of Articles 370 And 35-A: A Blatant Attack On Kashmir's Identity: Dr. Mughal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A: A blatant attack on Kashmir's identity: Dr. Mughal

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by India on August 5, 2019, stands as a blatant attack on Kashmir's ancient identity, statehood, and territorial integrity.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation League's Central Secretary General Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Mughal has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5 as Black Day cum Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir to register their protest against the Indian government's move.

Dr. Mughal condemned the Indian government's unilateral action, terming it a serious attack on the identity and territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Mughal highlighted that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A is a grave violation of UN resolutions and a part of India's settler colonial policies aimed at changing the demographics of the region. He pointed out that a series of anti-Kashmir state laws have created severe insecurity among the local population in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These laws aim to deprive the indigenous inhabitants of land, jobs, identity, and culture, and undermine their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Mughal appealed to the international community to take immediate and meaningful notice of India's settler colonial agenda in occupied Kashmir. He emphasized that India's actions seek to replace the local population with outsiders, which is a grave threat to the identity and existence of the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiri leader urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out of the clutches of non-state political parties in occupied Srinagar and align themselves at the political level to fight for their freedom from Indian rule.

Dr. Mughal called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5 as Black Day and register their protest against India's actions. He also emphasized the need for unity and collective action to achieve freedom and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

18 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

18 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

44 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

47 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

48 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan