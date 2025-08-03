Abrogation Of Articles 370 And 35-A: A Blatant Attack On Kashmir's Identity: Dr. Mughal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by India on August 5, 2019, stands as a blatant attack on Kashmir's ancient identity, statehood, and territorial integrity.
Jammu Kashmir Liberation League's Central Secretary General Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Mughal has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5 as Black Day cum Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir to register their protest against the Indian government's move.
Dr. Mughal condemned the Indian government's unilateral action, terming it a serious attack on the identity and territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr. Mughal highlighted that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A is a grave violation of UN resolutions and a part of India's settler colonial policies aimed at changing the demographics of the region. He pointed out that a series of anti-Kashmir state laws have created severe insecurity among the local population in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These laws aim to deprive the indigenous inhabitants of land, jobs, identity, and culture, and undermine their internationally recognized right to self-determination.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Mughal appealed to the international community to take immediate and meaningful notice of India's settler colonial agenda in occupied Kashmir. He emphasized that India's actions seek to replace the local population with outsiders, which is a grave threat to the identity and existence of the Kashmiri people.
The Kashmiri leader urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out of the clutches of non-state political parties in occupied Srinagar and align themselves at the political level to fight for their freedom from Indian rule.
Dr. Mughal called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5 as Black Day and register their protest against India's actions. He also emphasized the need for unity and collective action to achieve freedom and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.
