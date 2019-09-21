Abrogation of IOK special status is issue for entire Muslim Ummah: Analysts

Analysts on Saturday urged that abrogation of Indian occupied Kashmir special status was issue for entire Muslim Ummah and unresolved Kashmir dispute poses serious threat to regional peace and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Analysts on Saturday urged that abrogation of Indian occupied Kashmir special status was issue for entire Muslim Ummah and unresolved Kashmir dispute poses serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, analysts said the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA forum would not address as representative of Pakistan, but as an ambassador of Kashmiri people.

Expert on International Relations Dr. Amna Mehmood said the people linked with India have started expressing concerns over Indian approach to minorities. Sikh community across the world was supporting Kashmiris and even protesting against Indian policies.

She said, Pakistan has welcomed the legitimate demand of Sikh community for opening of Kartarpur border. The minorities in Pakistan feel themselves save and breathe a sigh of relief that they live in a peaceful land whereas minorities in India specifically Muslim community was being targeted by Hindu extremists.

Another International Expert Dr. Sarfraz Khan emphasized, we should have to convey to the world that Pakistan always condemned terrorism in all its forms and prefers democratic order in the world.

He said, Narendra Modi was promoting in Hindutva ideology and was involved in mass killing of Muslims in Gujrat. International community was always sensitive about human rights abuses and should take notice of Indian violations in Held Kashmir as well.

A senior analyst from Washington Dr. Farhat Haq said, the Pakistan has managed to a great extent to internationalize Kashmir dispute through effective diplomacy. The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to United States and address at UNGA will be vital and will definitely have a positive impact in solution to Kashmir issue.

While a defense analyst Lt. Gen. (Retd) Raza Muhammad Khan said it was a good development that international media was giving proper coverage to Kashmir issue and the prevailing situation there despite of complete lockdown in the valley. The world has rejected the Indian narrative in Kashmir. Kashmiris, at all costs, will continue their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

India political parties were also criticizing the policies of Modi. The world should force India to revert its 5th August decision of revoking special status to Jammu & Kashmir, he added.