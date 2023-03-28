Absconder among five held; arms, valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements, arrested five accused including an absconder and recovered weapons, ammunition and stolen items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the team had intensified actions against criminals following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

A team of Shaheed Nawab Police station led by SDPO Kashif Sattar and SHO Aslam Khan arrested absconder Sami Ullah, son of Muhammad Ali resident of Badnikhel during blockade and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 15 cartridges. The arrested absconded was wanted to police in several murder and attempt to murder cases.

Similarly, a team of Sadar Police Station led by SHO Tariq Saleem and Incharge Investigation Amjad Hussain arrested three accused namely Sardar Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Abdul Rehman who were residents of Taxila.

The police also recovered a stolen Jeep car bearing registration number (LEA-5147), copy of registration book of Jeep, one 30-bore pistol, one wallet, two ATM cards, one health card and a driving license from their possession.

Likewise, the Sadar police in another operation, arrested accused Shehryar, a resident of Kot-Essa and recovered a stolen battery from him.