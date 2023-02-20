Absconder among five held with arms, ammunition

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The police on Monday arrested an absconder and his four accomplices recovering arms and ammunition from their possession after they opened fire at police party in the precincts of Paharpur Police Station.

According to a police Spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Muhammad Imran Kundi and SHO Zafar Abbas set a blockade near the CRBC canal to arrest an accused wanted in murder cases.

The criminals, when intercepted, opened fire at the police party. The police, adopting a defensive strategy, retaliated and arrested absconder Shaukat Ali and his four accomplices.

The notorious criminal Shaukat Ali was wanted to police in seven cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, possession mafia and police encounter.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov, a small magazine of 20 cartridges from him and registered a case against Shaukat Ali.