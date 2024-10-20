Absconder among four outlaws held; drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The district police, taking action against drug dealers, have arrested four outlaws including an absconder recovering a quantity of drugs from their possession here in the limits of the City police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain arrested drug dealer Kaleem Ullah son of Shahjahan and recovered 3610 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, two other drug dealers namely Fazal ur Rehman son of Gul Mehboob and Muhammad Bilal son of Qayyum Nawaz were arrested with recovery of 290 grams and 310 grams of heroin from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, the same police arrested an absconder named Hidayat Ullah alias Huda son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Bilalabad, who was wanted to Cantt police station.