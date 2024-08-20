Open Menu

Absconder Among Three Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Absconder among three held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Dera police have arrested three outlaws including an absconder recovering arms and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood have tightened a noose around criminal elements across the district.

He said a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Muhammad Javed Khan arrested an absconder named Muhammad Amir alias Gullu Khan son of Muhammad Azam and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 20 cartridges from him.

The accused was wanted to police in six different murder and attempt to murder cases.

In another operation, the same police arrested accused drug dealer named Hasti Khan son of Mumtaz Khan recovering 510 grams of hashish from him. Similarly, another accused Muhammad Zuhaib son of Habib Ullah with 105 grams of Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Nasir Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan