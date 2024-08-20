Absconder Among Three Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Dera police have arrested three outlaws including an absconder recovering arms and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
According to police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood have tightened a noose around criminal elements across the district.
He said a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Muhammad Javed Khan arrested an absconder named Muhammad Amir alias Gullu Khan son of Muhammad Azam and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 20 cartridges from him.
The accused was wanted to police in six different murder and attempt to murder cases.
In another operation, the same police arrested accused drug dealer named Hasti Khan son of Mumtaz Khan recovering 510 grams of hashish from him. Similarly, another accused Muhammad Zuhaib son of Habib Ullah with 105 grams of Ice drug.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago