Absconder among three held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Dera police have arrested three outlaws including an absconder recovering arms and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood have tightened a noose around criminal elements across the district.

He said a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Muhammad Javed Khan arrested an absconder named Muhammad Amir alias Gullu Khan son of Muhammad Azam and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 20 cartridges from him.

The accused was wanted to police in six different murder and attempt to murder cases.

In another operation, the same police arrested accused drug dealer named Hasti Khan son of Mumtaz Khan recovering 510 grams of hashish from him. Similarly, another accused Muhammad Zuhaib son of Habib Ullah with 105 grams of Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt