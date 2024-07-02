Absconder Among Three Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested three outlaws including an absconder and recovered 1155 grams of hashish and one pistol from their possession here in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, a team of Gomal University Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider khan along with SHO Faheem Abbas arrested an accuse drug dealer named Jamshed and recovered 1155 grams of hashish from him.
Similarly, the police arrested accused Muhammad Amir recovering a 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
The police registered separate cases against both the accused.
Meanwhile, the same police also arrested an absconder named Muhammad Imran alias Mana son of Shahnawaz, a resident of Indus Colony.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas29 seconds ago
-
Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered33 seconds ago
-
Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Tank police arrest three outlaws; recover 8 kg hashish10 minutes ago
-
Sports journalists play vital role in promoting games: Chairman PMYP11 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Dir Lower police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders in June11 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested; ice, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep21 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman proposes Youth Climate Caucus at Senate21 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces excessive heat wave21 minutes ago