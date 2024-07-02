Open Menu

Absconder Among Three Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested three outlaws including an absconder and recovered 1155 grams of hashish and one pistol from their possession here in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Gomal University Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider khan along with SHO Faheem Abbas arrested an accuse drug dealer named Jamshed and recovered 1155 grams of hashish from him.

Similarly, the police arrested accused Muhammad Amir recovering a 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against both the accused.

Meanwhile, the same police also arrested an absconder named Muhammad Imran alias Mana son of Shahnawaz, a resident of Indus Colony.

APP/akt

