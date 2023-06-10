UrduPoint.com

Absconder Among Two Held, 800g Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Absconder among two held, 800g hashish recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an absconder and a drug dealer recovering 800 gram hashish from his possession during different actions.

According to a police spokesman, the district police is following zero tolerance policy against smuggling, kidnapping, gambling, drug dealing selling and all kinds of crimes.

As part of such actions, a team of City Police Station led by its SHO Farhan Ali Khan arrested absconder Shakir Ullah son of Anwar Khan who was wanted to Ladha police, South Waziristan.

Similarly, the police also arrested accused drug dealer Imran son of Sher Muhammad, resident of Qutb Colony and recovered 800 gram hashish from his possession.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Kidnapping Police Station Tank All From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

1 hour ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.