Absconder among two held, 800g hashish recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an absconder and a drug dealer recovering 800 gram hashish from his possession during different actions.

According to a police spokesman, the district police is following zero tolerance policy against smuggling, kidnapping, gambling, drug dealing selling and all kinds of crimes.

As part of such actions, a team of City Police Station led by its SHO Farhan Ali Khan arrested absconder Shakir Ullah son of Anwar Khan who was wanted to Ladha police, South Waziristan.

Similarly, the police also arrested accused drug dealer Imran son of Sher Muhammad, resident of Qutb Colony and recovered 800 gram hashish from his possession.