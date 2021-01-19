Absconder arrested from Multan

Jaranwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an absconder from Multan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :

Police spokesman said that City Jaranwala police had registered a theft case against accused Maqsood alias Soodi resident of Chak 459/G-B on February 17, 2020 and arrested him.

However, on December 16, 2020, the accused managed to escape from police custody. Therefore, a special team was constituted which traced the accused and arrested him from Multan after one month.

The accused was also wanted to Civil Lines, Anti Corruption Faisalabad Range, Lundianwala, Rodala, Gogera Bungalow and City Jaranwala police in 12 other cases. Further investigation against him is under progress.