Absconder Arrested From Shaeed Benazirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The absconder accused nominated in a case filed in Karachi was arrested in the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad district with the help of modern software that monitors the movement of people coming and going to the guest houses and hotels.

The case against the accused identified as Waqar Shams was registered with the Site-B police station in Karachi, said a police source on Tuesday.

The information was received to the Control Room of SSP Office District Kemari that the accused would be staying in a private hotel in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Later, the accused identified was arrested by SHO Section-A Police Station Benazirabad.

