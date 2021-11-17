Absconder Arrested In Cheque Bounce Case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested one absconder who was wanted in a cheque bounce case.
According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, City police rounded up Asad Hussain required in a cheque dishonour case since 2009.
He said the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders, and stern action per the law should be taken against criminals, particularly most wanted.