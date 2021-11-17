UrduPoint.com

Absconder Arrested In Cheque Bounce Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Absconder arrested in cheque bounce case

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested one absconder who was wanted in a cheque bounce case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested one absconder who was wanted in a cheque bounce case.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, City police rounded up Asad Hussain required in a cheque dishonour case since 2009.

He said the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders, and stern action per the law should be taken against criminals, particularly most wanted.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment f ..

Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment facility

33 seconds ago
 IIOJK people urged to hold funeral prayers in abse ..

IIOJK people urged to hold funeral prayers in absentia for martyred civilians on ..

3 minutes ago
 18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and ga ..

RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction c ..

16 minutes ago
 IRD Conference: Speakers call for promoting CPEC a ..

IRD Conference: Speakers call for promoting CPEC as a national project

3 minutes ago
 Housing colony sealed in kasur

Housing colony sealed in kasur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.