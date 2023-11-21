Open Menu

Absconder Arrested In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Absconder arrested in DIKhan

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested the absconder involved in murder case here in the limits of Saddar police station on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested the absconder involved in murder case here in the limits of Saddar police station on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, SHO Saddar police station Khabab Wali Baloch with police team conducted an operation and arrested the accused wanted in the murder and attempt to murder cases to the local police.

The accused was identified as Nor Zaman son of Abdul Manan resident of Yousaf Zai Town.

After his arrest, police shifted the accused to police station for further legal action and investigations.

