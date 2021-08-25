UrduPoint.com

Absconder Carrying Rs 1.5 Million Head Money Arrested In Kohat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation on Wednesday arrested most wanted and notorious absconder carrying head money of Rs. 1.5 million.

Police said that Arshid alias Laparo was wanted to police in many cases of terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, murder and attempted murder and keeping explosive material and weapons.

The operation was carried out on intelligence based information led by DSP Saddar Bashir Dad Khan, SHO Balitang Police Station, Irfan Khan and other police personnel.

District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid has appreciated the performance of police and announced cash prices for the police team.

He said that crackdown against absconders would continue under the directive of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to purge society of criminals and drug menace.

