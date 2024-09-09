Open Menu

Absconder Held With Illegal Arms, Drugs In Tank

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Absconder held with illegal arms, drugs in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Tank police have arrested an absconder recovering illegal arms and drugs from him in the limits of Malazai police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the district police, following the strict instructions of District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan, was making all out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the city.

As part of such efforts, a team of Malazai police led by SDPO Rural Shahjahan Afridi along with SHO Raffi Ullah Khan conducted search and strike operation in different areas.

During the operation, the police arrested absconder Israr son of Sher Muhammad, who was wanted to police in multiple cases. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges and 325 grams of Ice drug from him.

APP/akt

