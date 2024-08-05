Absconder In Kidnapping Case Arrested
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Mochko police station of the Keamari district apprehended a fugitive involved in a kidnapping case at the Musharraf Colony Check Post
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Mochko police station of the Keamari district apprehended a fugitive involved in a kidnapping case at the Musharraf Colony Check Post.
SDPO Muaripur Aamir Shahzad told Monday that the check post in-charge, Hafiz Iftikhar, acting on a tip-off, arrested Bakht Ali, son of Muhammad Ali.
He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 342/23 of the Mochko police station.
Further legal proceedings are being initiated against the suspect.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 minute ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases28 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food28 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated28 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts28 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider28 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial31 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK38 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized38 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis38 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad57 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration58 minutes ago