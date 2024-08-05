Open Menu

Absconder In Kidnapping Case Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Mochko police station of the Keamari district apprehended a fugitive involved in a kidnapping case at the Musharraf Colony Check Post.

SDPO Muaripur Aamir Shahzad told Monday that the check post in-charge, Hafiz Iftikhar, acting on a tip-off, arrested Bakht Ali, son of Muhammad Ali.

He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 342/23 of the Mochko police station.

Further legal proceedings are being initiated against the suspect.

