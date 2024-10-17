Absconder involved in heinous crimes held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, the Pattoki police arrested an absconder who was involved in heinous crimes.

The police spokesperson said the police arrested Tariq alias Tarqi in an operation. He was wanted in terrorism and murder cases.

The police team, through professional abilities and modern technology, conducted a successful operation, he added.