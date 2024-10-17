Absconder Involved In Heinous Crimes Held
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, the Pattoki police arrested an absconder who was involved in heinous crimes.
The police spokesperson said the police arrested Tariq alias Tarqi in an operation. He was wanted in terrorism and murder cases.
The police team, through professional abilities and modern technology, conducted a successful operation, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blast damage police vehicle in Peshawar' s Ormur area; no loss of life5 minutes ago
-
Award ceremony held for photography contest of climate change week5 minutes ago
-
So far 127,011 kissan cards applications received across the division6 minutes ago
-
Nine schools of Thatta, Sujawal notified for adoption initiative6 minutes ago
-
SCO success to boost Pakistan’s global role: Iftikhar Ali Malik15 minutes ago
-
OEC sends female nurses to Saudi Arabia15 minutes ago
-
SCO summit boosts Gwadar port's regional significance: minister15 minutes ago
-
India urged to end intransigence & engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute15 minutes ago
-
Eight officers transferred in mild reshuffle in KP Police15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for action against VCs for appointment of teaching faculty on administrative posts16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for collective efforts to eradicate poverty16 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons16 minutes ago