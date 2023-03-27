Absconder killed in exchange of fire with police in Dera

An absconder was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Paroa, said a police spokesman on Monday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :An absconder was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Paroa, said a police spokesman on Monday.

According to police spokesman Yaqub Zulqarnain, a police team led by Paroa Circle SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal was conducting snap checking in Paroa on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

During the snap-checking, three outlaws opened fire on the police party, after which the police party retaliated and killed one of the assailants while the other two criminals managed to escape.

The killed assailant was identified as Imtiaz son of Kalu Khan resident of Paroa, who was wanted to police in several cases of robbery, theft and extortion.

The police also recovered one 30-bore pistol, 39 cartridges and one motorcycle from him. The police also started the search for two persons who escaped.