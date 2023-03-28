UrduPoint.com

Absconder Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An absconder, who was wanted to police in several cases, was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Paroa.

According to police spokesman Yaqub Zulqarnain, a police team led by Paroa Circle SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal was conducting snap checking in Paroa on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

During the snap-checking, three outlaws opened fire on the police party, after which the police party retaliated and killed one of the assailants while the other two criminals managed to escape.

The killed assailant was identified as Imtiaz, son of Kalu Khan, a resident of Paroa, who was wanted to police in several cases of robbery, theft, and extortion.

The police also recovered one 30-bore pistol, 39 cartridges, and one motorcycle from him.

The police also started the search for two persons who escaped.

