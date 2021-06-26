Absconder 'Nawaz Shairf ' should return home, face pending cases against him: SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif had deceived the court by presenting fake reports regarding his health

Talking to a private news channel he said Nawaz Sharif, who made fun of the judicial system by misleading courts, should return home and face the pending cases against him.

He said Nawaz Sharif who was declared an absconder, had yet to pay the fine imposed on him by the Accountability Court of Islamabad.

Ali Nawaz said health of Nawaz Shairf was good and he was enjoying a luxurious life but they were portraying that they were being victimized.

He said PTI was committed to root out the menace of corruption and trying hard for the well being of the nation, accountability for all was manifesto of the party, he concluded.