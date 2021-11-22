UrduPoint.com

Absconder Nawaz Should Come Back To Pay Respect To Judiciary: Faisal Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:47 PM

Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to judiciary: Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda Monday said that absconder Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country and pay practical respect to the judiciary instead of playing tricks with the institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Vawda Monday said that absconder Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country and pay practical respect to the judiciary instead of playing tricks with the institution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the former premier was sitting abroad and addressing the public gatherings, but not coming back to face the corruption charges.

Nawaz Sharif was enjoying self-exile and living luxurious life, he said and added that he (Nawaz) could not make fool the people anymore on false medical reports.

Senator Faisal said that some elements were involved in defaming national institutions and democratic system and were trying to create communication gap between the democracy and the bureaucracy, but they would not succeed in these negative designs.

Attack on the judiciary in the democratic tenure of PML-N, it was at the record of the history but now they are paying respect to the judiciary through internet only, he added.

