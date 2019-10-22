Absconder wanted to police in double murder case arrested in Kohat

Police on Tuesday arrested absconder wanted in number of serious offenses including double murders case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested absconder wanted in number of serious offenses including double murders case.

The arrested accused, Nawab Khan, belongs to Sabar Abad, Karak.

He was on the list of most wanted criminals to Karak Police.

After completion of legal proceedings, he would be handed over to Karak Police.

According to police sources, SHO Police Station Jirma , Bhagat Khan intercepted passenger coach on Indus Highway at muslimabad check post and during search arrested wanted criminal who was trying to escape from Peshawar.