Absconding human-trafficker arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a fugitive human-trafficker, wanted by Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) in Rs 630 million scam in Sialkot

Sub-Inspector Gulzar Khan, SHO Civil Lines police station, said Adnan Raza Attari was arrested in a fraud case, with FIR No 07/2019, for giving a fake cheque worth Rs 1.

2 million to a local property dealer, Mohsin Ali.

Later, it transpired that Attari was also wanted by the FIA in Rs 630 million fraud case, said the SHO.

The accused received big amounts from various people on the pretext of sending them to Saudi Arabia under 'Sasta (inexpensive) Umrah package.