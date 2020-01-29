UrduPoint.com
Absence Of Kits For Coronavirus Sends Jitters Across Country

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Absence of kits for coronavirus sends jitters across country

Kits for the diagnosis of coronavirus will arrive in Pakistan on 30 January

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Kits for the diagnosis of coronavirus will arrive in Pakistan on 30 January.According to the national institute of health (NIH), request was sent for the procurement of kits which have been dispatched by now from China.Kits were ordered from USA, China, Japan and Germany.

Chinese authorities were requested to send the kits after special assistant on health Dr. Zafar Mirza held a meeting with them.Till now 6 cases of coronavirus have been registered but final diagnosis would be possible with the help of kits.

Epidemic of Coronavirus has taken 130 lives whereas thousands have been affected.Scientists have not come up with any remedy yet.

The epidemic started off from China but some people have been affected in Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam and Japan who never travelled to China.Coronavirus has been identified in other parts of the world for instance, 14 cases were reported in Thailand, Hong Kong 8, USA 5, Taiwan 5, Australia 5, Macau 5, South Korea 4, Malaysia 4, Singapore 4, Japan 7, France 4, Canada 3, Vietnam 2, Nepal 1, Germany 1 and 1 in Cambodia.

