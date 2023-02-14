'Absence of ministers' forced NA speaker to adjourn Joint Session

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday adjourned the Joint Session of Parliament due to consistent "absence of the ministers" concerned from the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday adjourned the Joint Session of Parliament due to consistent "absence of the ministers" concerned from the house.

The speaker said the following motion was brought by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi to discuss at large and find out ways to adequately deal with these national issues.

He further said there were eight important agendas being discussed pertaining to eight different ministries, therefore, all the ministers concerned should show their presence in the house.

He said it was not appropriate that the respective members were speaking on the agenda items but none of the minister and official from the ministries concerned were available in the visitors' gallery to take the notes.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Saad Waseem Sheikh agreed with the concerns of his respective colleagues and NA speaker and urged the chair to adjourn the session this time.

He assured the house that all the ministers concerned would be available on the floor of house by the next session.

To this assurance, the NA speaker adjourned the joint sitting of Senate and National Assembly to meet again on February 28.