Open Menu

Absence Of Ministers Lead To Suspension Of Senate Proceedings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:01 PM

Absence of ministers lead to suspension of Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Presiding Officer Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Tuesday suspended the proceedings of Senate session for 20 minutes due to absence of ministers.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the holy Quran, the chair noted that no minister was present in the House to respond to the questions during the Question Hour.

The chair sought the sense of the house and adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that the proceedings should be suspended till the presence of the ministers.

Related Topics

Senate From

Recent Stories

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

9 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

2 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

2 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

4 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan