Absence of ministers lead to suspension of Senate proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Presiding Officer Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Tuesday suspended the proceedings of Senate session for 20 minutes due to absence of ministers.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the holy Quran, the chair noted that no minister was present in the House to respond to the questions during the Question Hour.

The chair sought the sense of the house and adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that the proceedings should be suspended till the presence of the ministers.