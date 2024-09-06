Absence Of Ministers Leads To Suspension Of NA Proceeding
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended proceedings of the house till the presence of ministers.
Soon after, recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Naat, National Anthem, and fateha for martyrs of the country, when question hour was started, the Speaker noticed that no minister was present to respond to questions of members.
He asked about the presence of the ministers from PML-N central leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and suspended the proceeding.
APP/raz-zah
