UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Absence Of Narcotics Control Minister Irks Deputy Chairman Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:25 PM

Absence of Narcotics Control minister irks Deputy Chairman Senate

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem H Mandviwalla Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of minister for Narcotics Control during the Question Hour and directed the minister for Parliamentary Affairs to ensure presence of the ministers in the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem H Mandviwalla Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of minister for Narcotics Control during the Question Hour and directed the minister for Parliamentary Affairs to ensure presence of the ministers in the house.

The Deputy Chairman said also directed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to inform the Prime Minister about the absence of concerned minister.

He said the ministers needed to be more responsible and they should inform the house timely about their absence.

Earlier, the opposition staged token walk out against the non-absence of minister during the question hour.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Opposition

Recent Stories

First-ever emigration policy in the offing: NA bod ..

53 seconds ago

Awareness session on Local Government (LG) System

54 seconds ago

Netanyahu to Fly to Moscow Wednesday to Inform Put ..

14 minutes ago

UK to Exclude Huawei From Safety Critical Networks ..

16 minutes ago

University signs memorandum of Understanding with ..

16 minutes ago

Khairpur Youth Council members meet Sindh Minister ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.