Absence of Narcotics Control minister irks Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem H Mandviwalla Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of minister for Narcotics Control during the Question Hour and directed the minister for Parliamentary Affairs to ensure presence of the ministers in the house.

The Deputy Chairman said also directed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to inform the Prime Minister about the absence of concerned minister.

He said the ministers needed to be more responsible and they should inform the house timely about their absence.

Earlier, the opposition staged token walk out against the non-absence of minister during the question hour.