Absence Of Officials In Morning Irks Those Seeking Attestation At IBCC

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Absence of officials in morning irks those seeking attestation at IBCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Absence of concerned officials of Inter board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) office in Islamabad till late in morning is causing inconvenience to those persons seeking attestation or equivalence of their educational documents mostly for availing scholarships and jobs abroad.

A large number of people belonging to the far flung areas of the country were compelled to wait in queues in front of the five service delivery windows at IBCC for a long time on the very first working day of the week (Monday) due to unavailability of the officials.

"I came here from Malakand just to get my documents back which I submitted ten days ago for equivalence but not even a single official was present at any of the five windows", Kamran Ali, a student said.

"I have applied for higher education in one of the educational institutions of Italy and getting equivalence of my degree is the requirement of the process", he said while talking to APP.

He said finally an official from some other section came to the window to assist the people but he was unable to facilitate all as he had no knowledge about the system.

Another visitor from Upper Sir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking attestation of documents of his brother said, "Any director, deputy director or any senior official including chairman were not available at the IBCC till 11:00 am to ensure smooth delivery of attestation services to the people".

He said the distance from his place to the regional office of IBCC in Peshawar was the same as compared to Islamabad, so he preferred to came here considering to save his time but, no one was available to guide even what to talk about officials at windows.

A 50 year old man from Sawan, Rawalpindi said, "I have to submit the documents of my son who is abroad but no one is here to listen to my request".

All the public service offices resume their working at 9:00 am but the situation is altogether different in this office where no official is ready to take the responsibility, he lamented.

One of the women visitors who was waiting for an official to come at the window since 9:00 am said, "I have to receive documents of my daughter but no one is present here to assist the people".

It is also pertinent to mention here that during the direct submission of documents to IBCC, the students are compelled to submit separate fee for the TCS service which they are not utilizing. "I have submitted fee of TCS along with the charges of degree attestation which is ridiculous and unjustified".

When asked the Personal Secretary to Chairman about the unavailability of the officials at the windows for submitting and receiving documents for attestation and equivalence, he said usually the officials belonging to different provinces leave for their native towns at the weekends and come back late. "it's a routine matter for them to reach late and office on Monday".

