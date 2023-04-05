Close
Absence Of Quality, Price Control Exacerbates Residents' Woes In Crippling Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The crippling inflation rate in Pakistan has taken a toll on the population, with the absence of price control committees and low-quality products being sold at Ramazan sasta bazaars making matters worse for the residents of the federal capital

With consumer price inflation crossing 35%, the cost of groceries and essentials has become unaffordable for many, especially during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Residents are lamenting the high prices and the inactive district administration and non-functioning price control committees for not regulating the prices and ensuring quality of products.

"Vendors at sasta bazaar selling crap and the administration are not resolving their appeals made by the public for controlling prices and maintaining quality," Aslam Khan, a resident of G-6 told APP.

Due to the high prices, it has become nearly impossible for residents to make a proper meal for suhoor and iftar, with many complaining about the exorbitant prices of basic items like milk, oil, and yogurt.

The situation has led to frustration and disappointment among the people, who feel neglected by the authorities.

Arslan Shabbir, a resident of Sitara Market was of the view that despite the outcry, the district administration was not acting against profiteers. The absence of price control committees has only worsened the inflation crisis, he said, urging urgent steps to be taken to bring the situation under control.

On the other hand, an official of the district administration said that assistant commissioners and magistrates, on the deputy commissioner's orders, were taking strict actions against profiteers, vendors selling low quality and unhygienic food items, and shopkeepers violating Weights and Measures Act 1975 and Weights and Measures Rules of 1976.

He said Industrial Area magistrate and Secretariat AC sealed two shops and issued warnings to various others for violating the official rate lists during their visits to several markets falling within their jurisdiction.

