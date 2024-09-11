Open Menu

Absence Of Sanction Post; No Programme To Regular Services Of Sanitary Workers: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that due to the absence of sanction posts, currently there was no programme to regular the services of sanitary workers performing their duties in the area of Bakramandi Chowk to Tahli Mohri Chowk under the jurisdiction of Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) Rawalpindi.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said daily wages staff were contingent paid workers and mostly daily wages staff switch their jobs/works place without intimation permission of the employer they were engaged on purely daily wages basis.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawja told that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched various development projects to elevate the infrastructure of services in rural areas of Islamabad to urban standards. There were three projects with estimated cost of Rs. 873.260 million, which were currently under execution in the Directorate, she added.

She said that a sum of Rs 4 billion was earmarked in the budget for development of rural areas of Islamabad Capital

Territory (ICT). Currently, the projects were at the tendering process stage, she added.

