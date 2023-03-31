Absence of senior officers in NA: Speaker refers matter to privilege committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday took notice of the absence of senior officers of relevant ministries in the House during consideration of their agenda items and referred the matter to the privilege committee for further action against them.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi raised the matter regarding the absence of senior officers of relevant ministries during the consideration of their agenda in the House.

He said that only one senior officer was present during the proceedings while officers of almost eight other ministries were absent.

He said that Speaker had earlier directed all ministries to ensure the presence of their senior officials during the question hour and Prime Minister had also ordered the same.

Despite such clear-cut directions, he said that senior officers of ministries did not bother to come.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf forwarded the matter to the privilege committee with directions to take action against them and said that National Assembly Secretariat would also initiate action to ensure their presence.