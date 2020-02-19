(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC)'s sub-committee convener MNA Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of state apparatus from the meeting and directed the secretariat to write a disappointing note to the Prime Minister Office into the matter.

Turning down the request of NAB chief financial officer (CFO) to settle the grant as it was also recommended by the audit department, he said he would not discuss these reports until and unless the principal accounting officer (PAO) would not appear before the committee in person.

Over the absence of the principle secretary to the prime minister from the meeting, the prime minister office additional secretary informed the committee that an intimation letter was not received due to which he (principle secretary) could not attend it.

Later, the convener Khan postponed the meeting and asked the quarters concerned to ensure relevant officers presence in the next meeting.