UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Absence Of State Apparatus From Meeting Annoys PAC's Sub-body Convener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Absence of state apparatus from meeting annoys PAC's sub-body convener

Public Accounts Committee (PAC)'s sub-committee convener MNA Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of state apparatus from the meeting and directed the secretariat to write a disappointing note to the Prime Minister Office into the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC)'s sub-committee convener MNA Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of state apparatus from the meeting and directed the secretariat to write a disappointing note to the Prime Minister Office into the matter.

Turning down the request of NAB chief financial officer (CFO) to settle the grant as it was also recommended by the audit department, he said he would not discuss these reports until and unless the principal accounting officer (PAO) would not appear before the committee in person.

Over the absence of the principle secretary to the prime minister from the meeting, the prime minister office additional secretary informed the committee that an intimation letter was not received due to which he (principle secretary) could not attend it.

Later, the convener Khan postponed the meeting and asked the quarters concerned to ensure relevant officers presence in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau From

Recent Stories

President of US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg ..

1 minute ago

Eat fruit, vegetables for better memory, healthy h ..

1 minute ago

Consultative process with stakeholders continuing ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan has completed journey from 'terrorism to ..

2 minutes ago

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Iraq Rejoins With Hundreds of Artifacts Smuggled A ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.