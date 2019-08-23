Absence of targeted plan root cause of prevailing crisis in power sector: Nadeem Babar

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar Friday said the absence of a long term and targeted plan was the root cause of prevailing crisis in power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar Friday said the absence of a long term and targeted plan was the root cause of prevailing crisis in power sector.

During a meeting for finalization of Pakistan's new draft Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019, Nadeem Babar explained the participants the basic driving forces behind developing the new Renewable Energy Policy.

The second session of consultative meetings with private sector stakeholders and multilateral donor agencies was held at Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), said a press release.

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar and Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali co-chaired session.

The meeting was attended by private sector representative bodies and entities including World Wind Energy Association, Renewable and Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Wind Energy Association, Pakistan Solar Association, Solar Quality Foundation, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Energy Update Group, USPCAS-E,� leading law firm and consulting firms. The workshop was also attended by multilateral donor agencies including World Bank, IFC, ADB, USAID UNIDO and KfW.� Nadeem Babar viewed that our planning needs to be in line with the Sustainable Development Goals set globally and while also accounting for the environmental concerns. "During the fiscal year 2018-19, 40 percent electricity generation accrued of the imported fuels which highly unsustainable for the country's economy especially when we have abundance of indigenous resources at our disposal," he added.

He said accordingly, the government intends to set increase the share of renewable energy by setting long term targets.

Chief Executive Officer, AEDB Dr. Rana Abudul Jabbar Khan introduced and presented the draft of the new Renewable Energy Policy in the meeting for discussion of the participants.

The Secretary Power Division while underscoring the importance of renewable resources and their optimal utilization for generation of electricity, said that from the prospect of attaining energy security in the country and also decreasing impact of current thermal generation on environment, Pakistan need to develop and harness to the maximum level its indigenous renewable energy resources.

Irfan Ali said the induction of renewable sources in the wake of sharp decline in its cost would help in decreasing the electricity prices in the country.

During discussing the salient features of the new Renewable Energy Policy, he said that an attempt has been made to give major role to the federating units in major decision making regarding planning and feasibilities of projects by introducing concept of steering committee with membership of all federating units and the federal government.

The participants of the meeting also gave their input regarding the draft Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019.

The discussions and inputs received during the consultations, would enable AEDB to finalize its draft for placing the same before federal cabinet for its approval to place it before Council of Common Interest (CCI) for its final approval.