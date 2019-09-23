Absence of treasury benches annoyed KP Speaker

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday taking notice of absence of members of treasury from the House asked Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi to bring the matter into notice of Prime Minister and Chief Minister

Chairing the assembly session here, he became annoyed over the absence of treasury benches when the leader of opposition pointed out the matter during debate on price-hike.

He directed the lone cabinet minister present in the House Qalandar Lodhi at that time to take note the matter.

Leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani appreciated the Speaker over his ruling and said if he would continue such practice the affairs of the House would run smoothly and in orderly manners.

Earlier responding to a call attention notice of Samar Bilour of ANP, the Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad informed the House that the government was implementing 4 percent quota for special persons in all government jobs as announced by the Chief Minister.

He further said that soon a law would be introduced in the House related to special persons to address their issues.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan responding to call attention notice of Faisal Zaib of ANP regarding undue delay in setting up of a BHU Shikawala in district Shangla, said that due to unavailability of funds the project was delayed. He, however assured to start the work on BHU at earliest.

The Speaker referred a privilege motion of Asiya Asad of PTI regarding misbehavior of Vice Dean Gomal Medical College, D I Khan with members Standing Committee on Health during a meeting, to the concerned committee for further action.

Minister for Law Sultan Mehmood tabled, The Succession (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, KP Legal Aid bill, 2019, KP Regional, 2019 and KP Tourism bill, 2019 in the House. While Health Minister tabled Regional and District Health Authorities bill, 2019 in the assembly.