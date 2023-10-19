Absent teachers for long have no right to serve in education department :DC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Teachers absent from their duties for long periods have no right to serve in the education department, this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind while chairing a meeting of the District Education Reform Oversight Committee at Darbar Hall.

DC instructed officials of the education department to initiate strict legal action against such teachers and staff and take steps to spare them from jobs so that eligible teachers could be given jobs to capable teachers.

DC said that absent teachers are doing jobs in other counties and are drawing salaries from here and their salaries should be stopped.

DC said that absent for long periods teachers should be spared from jobs and a letter in this regard shall be written to the Secretary Education.

DC said that steps be taken to facilitate schools lacking necessary basic facilities. He said that taluka Education Officials shall bound all headmasters of their tehsil schools to spend SMC funds on schools on a merit basis. He said that in case obstacles are created by any person any teacher of the concerned school can lodge a complaint against him for registration of a case.

DC said that registration girl and boy students of government schools shall be carried those who are not receiving scholarship amount as announced by Sindh Government. DC warned that in case of negligence in this regard the headmaster would face action.

He said that the Chief Monitoring Officer and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils would visit schools on a daily basis and would check the attendance of teachers and students with the standard of education of the school and facilities provided there.

DC said that Temporary Literacy Centers would be set up where school buildings are damaged or in dilapidated condition to prevent the education process from deteriorating. DC instructed officials of the education department to see that the construction work of rain damaged school was completed at the earliest.

Briefing DC the Chief Monitoring Officer Tariq Ali Solangi informed that schools are visited on a daily basis to check the attendance of teachers, staff and students, which has brought improvement in education.

CMO said that during the inspection of schools, it was found that some teachers are serving at two places simultaneously while some absent teachers are doing jobs in other countries and are drawing salaries from here. He said that a report in this regard is sent to the secretary of education for action against them.

On the occasion, District Coordinator RSU, Maroof Bhatti said that RSU has opened TLC schools in different areas where students are being provided free books and stationary. He said that more than 11000 girl students of 6th, 9th and 10th classes are getting annual scholarships at the rate of Rs 3500.

Meeting was also attended by Additional DC-1 Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Distt Education officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, male and female education officers of all tehsils and bio-matric officials.

