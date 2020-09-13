Absentee ballot for November 2020 made available at US Consulate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The United States (U.S.) Consulate General Lahore has announced that the US voters, residing in Pakistan, can cast their absentee ballot for the November 2020 Presidential Election and a ballot box is available at the Consulate from September 14 (Monday).

The ballot box is available between 8:30 am and 4:30 p.m. at the Consulate from Monday to Friday (excluding American and Pakistan holidays), according to a member of the US Consulate who talked to APP on Sunday.

Unlike Pakistan, United States provides postal ballot service to its 3 million citizens living abroad. An eligible voter, over the age of 18, has to register every January through Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) via the web-site Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP). States have their different deadlines for the absentee ballot.

The US law now requires the states to send ballots to the overseas citizens 45 days before the general election and the availability of the ballot at the US Consulate Lahore from September 14 fulfills the period requirement.

The absentee ballot, as per laws of the respective states, may be sent via e-mail, or postal service in the country of residence. However, US embassies/consulates also provide free of cost service as official election ballot envelopes that bear postage-paid markings can be returned via U.S. diplomatic pouch or Military Postal Service free of charge.

US Presidential Elections 2020 is due to be held on November 3. This is the 59th quadrennial presidential election.

The November 2020 election is being contested between Democratic nominee former US Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump who has been nominated by the Republicans for the second term in the White House. Donald Trump has chosen Mike Pence while Kamala Harris is the running mate of Joe Biden.