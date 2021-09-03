UrduPoint.com

Absentia Funeral Of Ali Geelani Offered At University Of Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:08 PM

Absentia funeral of Ali Geelani offered at University of Peshawar

The absentia funeral prayer of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani was offered at University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The absentia funeral prayer of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani was offered at University of Peshawar.

Shafiqur Rehman, Nazim Islamia Students Federation, UoP Campus performed the absentia funeral of the great Kashmiri leader who stood against Indian occupational forces and fought for independence of the IIoJK till his last breath.

The funeral was attended by a large number of people and students.

Later, a protest rally was held to condemn India illegal move for not allowing Kashmiris to attend Geelani funeral and snatching his body by the occupational forces.

The participants demanded UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and give rights of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIoJK.

