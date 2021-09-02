Absentia prayers of Ali Shah Geelani offered across AJK

The absentia prayers have been offered on the sad demise of legendary Kashmiri veteran APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani across all the 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD; , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The absentia prayers have been offered on the sad demise of legendary Kashmiri veteran APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani across all the 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday.

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir half-mast its flag and announced 3 days mourning at the state level and observed one day holiday. Besides, all the schools, colleges and all other private and public sector institutions remained closed across the liberated territory.

The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister Sardar Qayoom Khan Niazi, cabinet members, MLAs,Chairman Kashmir Committee Shahryar Afridi,Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, APHC leadership of AJK chapter and all political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides, the people from all segments of the society offered absentia prayers in all cities and towns of Azad Kashmir and offered Fatiha for the departed soul and paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Shah Gillani for his sacrifices, meritorious services, relentless struggle and efforts for seeking freedom of the Indian occupied Kashmir from Indian forcible and illegitimate occupation.

All the political and religious leadership and the people of Azad Kashmir expressed their deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani and termed his death an irreparable loss for the Kashmir freedom struggle and prayed for the continuation of his mission till the day dawn of freedom.

According to details, the absentia prayers were offered at all districts ,Tehsils and cities of Azad Kashmir including Muzafferabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Bagh, Neelum, Jehlum Valley, Ponch, Sudhnoti and Haveli districts. Special prayers were also offered for the freedom of IHK .