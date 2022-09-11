ABSMF appeals donor countries to help flood affectees of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation (ABSMF) said that the Foundation was engaged in distributing ration packages to the flood victims of Charsadda, Nowshera and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He appealed to the donor countries and philanthropists to help out the flood affectees.

Talking to media here on Sunday, Safdar Khan Baghi said that our foundation is working in the flood affected areas which were badly hit by devastating floods, especially the villages near the Motorway bridge at river Kabul and Nowshera Kalan, Choti Pul, Khayali, Babra, Londa Clay, Awanabad Charsada and Ashab Baba.

The volunteers of the Foundation have given ration food packages to 650 families from the night of August 29 to September 10 at Pyari Bala, Pyari Payan, Qala Wazir, Shabqadar etc.

The food package included, women's grossery items, dry food items including sugar, tea leaves, hand and dish washing soap, laundry soap, various types of biscuits for children, and chocolates.

He said that the Foundation had helped the victims of the October 2005 earthquake in Mansehra and had provided about ten truckloads of food and tents. Following that, in September 2010, more than 1500 ration packages and other food items were provided and distributed to the flood victims in the villages of Nowshera, Charsadda.

Following the terrorist attack on Agriculture University and Army Public school during the wave of terrorism in the country, the Foundation had ensured uninterrupted blood donation to innocent children and carried out welfare and social activities, he told. Besides, he added during the outbreak of dengue epidemic, spray and medical camps were set up in Tehkal Bala and other rural areas of Peshawar in 2016.

Likewise, in the polio campaign, all the team and volunteers of ABSMF actively participated in the polio public awareness campaigns and conducted polio vaccination courses for thousands of innocent children of Peshawar, he expressed.

Safdar Khan Baghi said that during the global corona epidemic in 2020, he performed his duties in cooperation and liaison with the government health department and government institutions in implementing the SOPs of the corona epidemic and cooperated with the staff of DHO Peshawar in the vaccination campaign at the regional level.

Chairman Safdar Khan Baghi, who is also Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, thanked Party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and others.