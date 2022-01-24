UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Calls PM Imran Khan To Condole Life Loss Of Lahore Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 04:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Mohamed Bin Zayed, telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Lahore blast of January 22.

The crown prince prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack that claimed three lives and left several injured, the PM Office said in a statement.

The crown prince expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for his condolences and strong expression of support.

Reaffirming Pakistan's firm resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks would be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with the UAE for further strengthening of bilateral ties, enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora and continue close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Frequent and cordial interaction between the leaderships of the two countries is a hallmark of fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.



