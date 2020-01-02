Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses regional, international issues with PM Khan in Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say the issue of KL-Summit is also on agenda during meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Imran Khan to overcome misunderstandings and strengthen bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad here on Thursday.

Both the leaders, the sources say, have discussed regional and interantional issues including non-participation in KL-Summit in Malaysia. Sheikh Khalifa Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan--who is Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi--arrived through a special plane at Noor Khan Airbase where Prime Minister Imran was present to receive him.

According to the sources, Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting Islamabad to take Pakistani leadership into confidence over the situation that developed after boycott of Kuala Lumpur Summitt—that was called by Malaysia to discuss the latest issues of Islamic Ummah. Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad for his participation in KL-Summit. Pakistan did not take part in the summit succumbing to the pressure put by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The sources say that Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss the matter of non-participation in the KL-Summit.

“Recently, an UAE minister visited Islamabad who was informed about the reservation of Pakistani leadership over the row of Kuala Lumpur Summit,” the sources said while quoting high official of the foreign ministry. They also said: “Sheikh Khalifa is visiting Pakistan to overcome the situation that surfaced due to non-participation of Pakistan after UAE’s pressure,”.

Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Pakistan failed to take part in Kuala Lumpur summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions. According to Turkish media, Erdogan said: “ It was not the first time that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had put pressure on a country for doing or not doing certain things,”.

He also said: “Unluckily, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank. However, more than that, there are four million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. They threaten by saying that they would send Pakistanis back and re-employ Bangladeshis instead,”. Saudi Arabia, he said, has also threatened to withdraw money it had deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan had to comply with the Saudi wishes "due to its economic difficulties".

However, Pakistan denied allegations of Saudi’s pressure for non-participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Earlier, Saudi’s foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud visited Pakistan last week and took Pakistani leadership into confidence while Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has also been made functional by the Saudi Arabia.