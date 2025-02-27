Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Given A Guard Of Honour
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday was given a guard of honour as he arrived at the PM House to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
On his arrival at the venue of the formal welcome reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the crown prince.
The national anthems of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were played as the guest stood at the salute dias along with Prime Minister Shehbaz.
The smartly-turned out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honour which the crown prince reviewed.
Later, the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced their respective delegations to each other before heading for the meeting.
Earlier, as the crown prince arrived here on his first official visit to Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and senior diplomatic and government officials received him at Nur Khan Airbase.
As the motorcade of the crown prince made its way to the PM House, the artists, clad in cultural dresses performed the folk dances.
The crown prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders.
During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan.
Both sides will sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.
