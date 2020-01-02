Abu Dhabi crown prince in Islamabad on daylong visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the leadership and discuss the bilateral and regional matters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the leadership and discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

As the foreign dignitary landed from his special aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, Prime Minister Imran Khan received him warmly along with his cabinet members.

Traditionally attired two children presented bouquet to the foreign guest who is the first foreign dignitary to visit Pakistan in the new year.

The crown prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation who is here on his second visit as he had last visited the country in January last year.

The crown prince would have a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister who would also host a luncheon for the guest.

During the meeting, the leadership would exchange views covering bilateral matters and regional and international issues of common interest.

According to Foreign Office, the frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE was reflective of the importance that the two countries attached to their fraternal ties. The crown prince's visit would contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.��The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also among Pakistan's prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. It hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.