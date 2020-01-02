UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince In Islamabad On Daylong Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:14 PM

Abu Dhabi crown prince in Islamabad on daylong visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the leadership and discuss the bilateral and regional matters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the leadership and discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

As the foreign dignitary landed from his special aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, Prime Minister Imran Khan received him warmly along with his cabinet members.

Traditionally attired two children presented bouquet to the foreign guest who is the first foreign dignitary to visit Pakistan in the new year.

The crown prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation who is here on his second visit as he had last visited the country in January last year.

The crown prince would have a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister who would also host a luncheon for the guest.

During the meeting, the leadership would exchange views covering bilateral matters and regional and international issues of common interest.

According to Foreign Office, the frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE was reflective of the importance that the two countries attached to their fraternal ties. The crown prince's visit would contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.��The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also among Pakistan's prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. It hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Education UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Middle East January From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

1 minute ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

4 minutes ago

PARC planning to promote local high milk producing ..

4 minutes ago

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, ..

4 minutes ago

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper cr ..

4 minutes ago

IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.