Abu Dhabi Crown Prince In Islamabad On First Official Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday arrived here to a warm welcome on his first official visit to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
As the crown prince landed at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and senior diplomatic and government officials.
Clad in traditional dresses, two children presented bouquets to the guest.
The venue was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and the UAE while a group of kids also welcomed the dignitary by waving the flags of both countries.
The crown prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders.
During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and promote economic and investment cooperation.
Both sides will sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.
These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police warn of strict action against over-speeding on motorways6 minutes ago
-
Green International University delegation visits Parliament House6 minutes ago
-
Australia empowers Pakistani girls through cricket6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince in Islamabad on first official visit6 minutes ago
-
PTA cracks down on illegal SIM issuance16 minutes ago
-
GCU women’s university Faisalabad delegation visits Parliament House16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 119kg unhygienic pickle26 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Minister chairs United Ulema Board meeting at Quran Complex36 minutes ago
-
WSSC engaged in cleaning activities after rains in DIKhan46 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katcheri held for minorities46 minutes ago
-
Training session on basic life support held for students56 minutes ago
-
RCCI organized awareness session on waterborne diseases56 minutes ago